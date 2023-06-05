Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,083 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.43% of Genuine Parts worth $105,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after buying an additional 85,231 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.19. 451,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,369. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

