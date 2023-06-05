Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,409 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.54% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $47,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,064,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
BATRK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.51. 57,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $39.99.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
