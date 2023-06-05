Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,409 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.54% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $47,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,064,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after buying an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 27,401 shares valued at $1,946,233. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

BATRK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.51. 57,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

