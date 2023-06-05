Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 100,199 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,199 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Energizer were worth $42,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Energizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 217,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,262. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.00. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -38.34%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

