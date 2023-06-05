Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Gartner worth $96,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 213.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total value of $259,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,608. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $342.01. 158,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,683. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

