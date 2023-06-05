Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Lowered by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.00. The company had a trading volume of 256,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,987. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average is $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.