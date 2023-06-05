GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.18)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $541-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.79 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.02) EPS.

GitLab Trading Up 5.0 %

GTLB stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of -0.28.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at GitLab

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.35.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 8,694 shares valued at $276,864. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

