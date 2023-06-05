Global Endowment Management LP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,258,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 12.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $116,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.73. 1,752,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,679. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

