Global Endowment Management LP Makes New $491,000 Investment in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1,606.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

USO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,271. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. United States Oil Fund, LP has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

