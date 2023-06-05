Global Endowment Management LP Sells 10,067 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $34.57. 665,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,435. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

