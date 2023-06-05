Global Endowment Management LP Sells 183,375 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183,375 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.38. 17,542,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,595,660. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $100.50. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

