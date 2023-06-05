Global Endowment Management LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,359,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,083,000 after buying an additional 1,226,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,523,000 after buying an additional 384,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 246.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,654,000 after buying an additional 362,745 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.69. 2,660,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,896. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

