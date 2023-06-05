Global Endowment Management LP Sells 3,140 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 243.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 140,140 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,269 shares of company stock worth $631,204. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.98. 944,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,607. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

