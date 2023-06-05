Global Indemnity Group, LLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.86. 3,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $380.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $155.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBLI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

