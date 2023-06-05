Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 138,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 202,650 shares.The stock last traded at $18.91 and had previously closed at $18.97.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $588.74 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,830,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

