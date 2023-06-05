Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,011,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,198,634 shares.The stock last traded at $18.18 and had previously closed at $18.24.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

