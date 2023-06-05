Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) CFO Rebecca Clary Sells 100,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,708,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 1,910,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,469,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after purchasing an additional 387,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,678,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,987,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,377,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,861,000 after buying an additional 145,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,905,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 587,026 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

