Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) CFO Rebecca Clary Sells 100,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,708,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,095.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Globalstar Stock Performance
GSAT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 1,910,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.13.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
