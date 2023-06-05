Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWLIF. CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $29.93.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

