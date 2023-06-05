Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.38% and a return on equity of 3,308.95%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

