Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Halliburton Trading Up 5.5 %

HAL stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after purchasing an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,384,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $408,617,000 after purchasing an additional 384,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

