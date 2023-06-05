Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $87,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 2.9 %

INTU stock traded up $12.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $442.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.56. The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,308 shares of company stock worth $2,610,185. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

