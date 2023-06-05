Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.54. 2,539,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,404. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

