Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,352,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $989,536,000 after acquiring an additional 813,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

ABT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.76. 3,734,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,689. The stock has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

