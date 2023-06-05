Hermez Network Price Hits $4.83 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.83 or 0.00018106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $176.39 million and approximately $169,960.44 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,666.57 or 1.00005607 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.83928372 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,503.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

