HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.50 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $16.50 million and $549,338.82 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019759 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015778 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,082.46 or 1.00006816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0041938 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $195,574.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.