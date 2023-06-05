holoride Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16.12 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $76,051.31 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.47 or 0.06961924 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0231603 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $57,229.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

