Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.86.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 5.1 %
HST stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
