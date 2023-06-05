Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.86.

HST stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $410,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

