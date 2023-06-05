Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-$20.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.65 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $88.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.49. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.
