Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.00-$20.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.65 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $88.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.49. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

About Hovnanian Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.