Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) VP Buys $61,250.00 in Stock

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.43. 2,122,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,421. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,227,000 after buying an additional 3,044,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 152.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 119.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

