Ian Goodkind Sells 11,612 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $217,977.04.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.19. 448,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 320.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

