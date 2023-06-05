iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT) vs. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Head to Head Survey

iEntertainment Network (OTCMKTS:IENT – Get Rating) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of iEntertainment Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A Intuit 15.91% 16.50% 9.81%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iEntertainment Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intuit $12.73 billion 9.47 $2.07 billion $7.92 54.35

This table compares iEntertainment Network and Intuit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than iEntertainment Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for iEntertainment Network and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iEntertainment Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuit 0 3 16 0 2.84

Intuit has a consensus target price of $491.35, indicating a potential upside of 14.14%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intuit is more favorable than iEntertainment Network.

Risk and Volatility

iEntertainment Network has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuit beats iEntertainment Network on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc. develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment serves consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of credit card, home, auto and personal loan, and insurance products, and online savings and checking accounts. The ProConnect segment serves professional accountants in the U.S. and Canada, who are essential to both small business success and tax preparation and filing. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

