Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $187,291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.