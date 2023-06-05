Insider Buying: Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Rating) insider Melinda Snowden bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.11 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,444.00 ($18,590.85).
Megaport Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28.
Megaport Company Profile
See Also
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.