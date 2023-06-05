Insider Buying: SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) CEO Buys $197,563.20 in Stock

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Todd Harris acquired 658,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $197,563.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SpringBig Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBIG opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SpringBig Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $5.44.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringBig Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBIG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringBig by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,341,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 823,711 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of SpringBig in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

