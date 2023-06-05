Insider Buying: The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Michael Warren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 814 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £8,140 ($10,059.32).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

LON HSL traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) on Monday, reaching GBX 804 ($9.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 806.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 833.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £600.59 million, a PE ratio of -239.17 and a beta of 1.22. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 674.33 ($8.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 952 ($11.76).

Get The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.