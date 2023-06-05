Insider Buying: The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Michael Warren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 814 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £8,140 ($10,059.32).
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance
LON HSL traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) on Monday, reaching GBX 804 ($9.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 806.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 833.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £600.59 million, a PE ratio of -239.17 and a beta of 1.22. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 674.33 ($8.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 952 ($11.76).
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
