Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) EVP Sells 1,090 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) EVP Mark Eisner sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $20,524.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96.

On Friday, March 10th, Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $204,828.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $155,801.08.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.19. 1,660,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,488. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About FibroGen



FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Articles

