Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) EVP Sells 1,090 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) EVP Mark Eisner sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $20,524.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96.
  • On Friday, March 10th, Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $204,828.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $155,801.08.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.19. 1,660,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,488. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.78.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen raised their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.