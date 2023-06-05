Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CEO Sells 10,028 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE NVT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.31. 599,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,912. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,618,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in nVent Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

