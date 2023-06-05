Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells 137,826 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $985,455.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,439.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oscar Health Trading Up 12.6 %

NYSE OSCR traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. 4,199,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.93%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,974,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 247,563 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OSCR. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

