Insider Selling: Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Sells 15,713 Shares of Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $40,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,805,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $35,259.40.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $46,986.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $213,509.94.

On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16.

TALS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,062. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TALS shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

