Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TTEK stock remained flat at $153.14 on Monday. 351,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

