Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $424.17. 144,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

