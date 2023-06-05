Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.29. 212,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

