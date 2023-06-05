Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

