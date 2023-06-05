Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,593,000 after purchasing an additional 249,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after buying an additional 916,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,387 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,636,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,831,000 after buying an additional 905,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,637,000 after purchasing an additional 161,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. 278,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,366. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

