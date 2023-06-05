Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after buying an additional 187,622 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,219,000.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,833. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

