Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after acquiring an additional 754,171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $647,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,628,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS HYD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 589,747 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

