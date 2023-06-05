Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,507,440 shares of company stock worth $2,342,035,176 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.08. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.