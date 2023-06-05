Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 11,436,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,449,730. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.93, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

