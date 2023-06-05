Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,237. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.82. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

