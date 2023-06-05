Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 5th (ABIO, ACLS, AEMD, AFL, AHPI, AIRI, APTO, ATTO, BATRK, BRG)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 5th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA). They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). They issued a sector perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). The firm issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM). The firm issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

