Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 5th (ABIO, ACLS, AEMD, AFL, AHPI, AIRI, APTO, ATTO, BATRK, BRG)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 5th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA). They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). They issued a sector perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). The firm issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM). The firm issued a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.