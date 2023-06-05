Investors Buy Large Volume of Unity Software Call Options (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 42,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 26,629 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at $56,676,002.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,417,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,676,002.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,551 shares of company stock worth $9,131,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Unity Software by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software Stock Up 2.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

NYSE:U traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,325,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,469,364. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.15. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

